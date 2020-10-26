Organ Preservation Market Global Outlook 2020- the Dow Chemical Company, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics Group

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Organ Preservation Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Top leading Companies of Global Organ Preservation Market are – Aarti Industries Ltd Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics Group, Inc., CryoLife, Inc, Dr. Franz Khler Chemie, OrganOx, Preservation Solutions, Inc., Organ Assist, Institut georges lopez, Global Transplant Solutions, SALF.



Executive Summary



Global Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD 202.2 million in the year 2019 on the backdrop of significant supply-demand imbalance in solid organ transplants. Rising prevalence of chronic kidney & heart disease, augmented number of end stage organ failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe, technological advancements in organ preservation supply chain coupled with the rising demand for healthcare products are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, rising geriatric population, hypertension, unhealthy lifestyle and increasing government initiatives creating awareness and importance of organ donation are some of the factors driving the market and anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Organ Preservation during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as enhanced healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, practice of unhealthy lifestyle & lack of physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol, smoking tobacco and excessive exposure to polluted environment are the crucial factors that develop chronic kidney, heart and lung diseases are supposed to augment the demand for organ preservation products and services.



The growth of the market is hampered in 2020 due to the occurrence of coronavirus pandemic in which all worldwide business activities are put at hold for the first few months of the year. But various transplant and organ donation associations have resumed their activities of creating awareness, convincing and registering people for donation and making organs available to patients with end stage organ failure due to which the market is expected to recover and accelerate in the coming years.



While the SCS Preservation Technique is the most common because of the lowest cost, the technique of Normothermic machine perfusion is foreseen to witness the xx CAGR over the forecast period. In this strategy, the organ is supplied with adequate nourishment and oxygen that empowers aerobic metabolism. It likewise assists with giving better transplantation results and lessens the side effects of post-transplantation reactions. It is significantly utilized for liver protection but on the other hand is permits effective preservation of different organs too.



On the basis of Preservation Solution Segment, The HTK solution is favored in organ preservation arrangements because of its properties of fast homogenous cooling due to low thickness and excellent visibility. On the basis of Organ Type, Kidney held the largest market share during the historical period. However, demand for lung preservation is estimated to grow with highest CAGR owing to increasing incidence of having Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other life-threatening lung diseases in large number of people across all the regions



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Organ Preservation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Finally, Organ Preservation Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



