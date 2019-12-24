Organic Acids Market Is Expected to Witness an Exponential Growth over Forecast Year 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Industries such as chemical, cosmetic, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical make widespread usage of Organic Acids owing to their functional properties. Organic Acids are used as preservatives in order to raise the shelf life of the food products. They are also used for regulating the acidic content of foods and enhancing the food flavor. The manufacturers are taking up research and development activities to develop efficient organic acids from bio based sources and meet the growing demand of the end use industries.



Manufacturers to Introduce Novel Organic Acids for Acidic Cleaning Formulations



The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Myriant Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Incorporated (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd (China), Polynt- Reichhold (Italy), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Corbion (The Netherlands), Cargill, and BioAmber Inc. (Canada) are some of the key manufacturers functioning in the Organic Acids market.



Demand for Bio-Based Organic Acid to Foster the Market Growth



Surge in the demand for bio-based organic acid is one of the key factors supporting the Organic Acids market growth. Adoption of biotechnological methods for the production of Organic Acids is likely to emerge as a key trend in the Organic Acids market. Widespread usage of Organic Acids as acidity regulators, flavor enhancers, anti-oxidants, and preservatives could spur the market growth in future. High demand among the consumers for the usage of organic acids in food and related products could positively influence the market growth in future.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Citric acid



? Acetic acid



? Ascorbic acid



? Formic acid



? Propionic acid



? Malic acid



? Lactic acid



? Fumaric acid



? Others



By Application



? Industrial & Chemicals



? Food & Beverages



? Animal Feed & Nutrition



? Pharmaceuticals



? Cosmetics & Personal Care



? Agriculture



Antibacterial and antifungal properties make acetic acid a popular organic acid. End-use industries such as bakery and confectionery increasingly use acetic and citric acid to prevent bacterial growth in the products. Application of organic acids is anticipated to increase in the food and beverage industry as per the analysts on account of their usage as preservatives, antioxidants, and flavor enhancers in food products. The report also provides pin point analysis of the other application segments.



Presence of key manufacturers in the US is likely to spur the Organic Acids market growth in North America. Governments, especially in Europe and the US, are offering funds for research and development activities, thus supporting the growth of the Organic Acids market. However, Asia Pacific is also not falling back owing to favorable production and trade regulations in this region. Due to this, most manufacturers are shifting their production base in this region. Countries such as China and India are expected to emerge as the key contributors to the regional market growth.



