New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Technological innovations enabling the trade of raw material, increasing demand from the snack food industry, trending almond based products, inclusions of health-based ingredients are key factors contributing to high CAGR of organic almond ingredients during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 136.13 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Almond Beverages



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global organic almond ingredients market was valued at USD 136.13 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 222.98 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Almonds are a rich source of copper, calcium, riboflavin, potassium, manganese, phosphorous, and have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease. Organic almond ingredients are witnessing high demand due to the high nutritional value of almonds, low sodium, and cholesterol, which helps boost heart health, weight loss, reduce hair fall, and several other health benefits. Almonds also provide instant energy as they are high in calories. Organic almond ingredients are also rich in proteins, fibers, and minerals, which help in improving skin health and red blood cell synthesis.



Key participants include John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain), Savencia SA, Kanegrade Limited, Harris Woolf California Almonds, The Wonderful Company, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)



Market Drivers



The market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to growing technological advancements enabling the large-scale production of organic almond ingredients and enabling the trade of raw materials globally. The growing demand for organic almond ingredients from the snack food industry will boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness among the people for consuming healthy food products has resulted in the inclusion of healthy ingredients in the food, which will further boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Flour

- Milk

- Pieces

- Whole almonds

- Others(flavor extracts, crocants, almond oil, and sablages)



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Snacks

- Bakery & Confectionery

- Dairy Substitutes & Ice creams

- Nut & Seed Butters

- Other end use



Distribution Channels (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Online

- Offline



Regional Analysis



Europe is forecast to hold its leading position and witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high consumption of edible nuts in the region. Moreover, Spain has been a major producer of almonds, and also the high consumption of almonds in Germany and Spain are the major contributors to the growth of the region. Furthermore, growing imports of almonds in the region will boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Organic Almond Ingredients Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region

3.2. Potential for Diversification Into Other End Use Sectors



Chapter 4. Organic Almond Ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Organic Almond Ingredients Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Organic Almond Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework



Continue……



