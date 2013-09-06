Organic Baby Rompers Now Being Discounted at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, is now discounting organic rompers for babies in addition to many other types of outfits. Mothers who are concerned about their baby’s health and comfort will be pleased to know that there is organic and safe baby clothing available through Baby Bling Street.



Baby rompers that are currently being discounted include the Finn+Emma Coverall-Romper, the Finn+Emma Scooter Romper, and the Rosy Flora Organic Baby Girl Romper by Kiwi Industries.



The Organic Coverall-Romper from Finn+Emma is made with organic cotton that hasn’t been exposed to pesticides or other harmful chemicals during the growing or production process. The dyes used to add color to the outfit are all eco-friendly, and the snaps that run down the front are lead/nickel free.



This comfortable and adorable light purple outfit has a small bow attached to the right side as well as a purple embroidered flower on its front. This cute outfit normally sells for $38, and is being discounted 20% down to $30.50.



The organic Scooter Design Romper from Finn+Emma is made from the same cotton as the Coverall-Romper. The fabric is safe and healthy for babies, and the scooter designs on this romper are also creative with appealing colors.



The Scooter Design Romper is also being marked down 20% and only costs $30.50 while it is on sale at Baby Bling Street.



Kiwi Industries’ Rosy Flora Romper can be that perfect gift for a baby shower. This pink and purple outfit has snaps that cross over the front of the romper that make it easy to dress and undress your baby. The organic cotton is made in America using environmentally friendly and health conscious production methods.



The Rosy Flora Romper is currently marked down 25% and only costs $26.25 right now at Baby Bling Street. New moms, expecting moms, friends and family can all visit the official website to see more sale items, as well as the new fall fashions - https://www.babyblingstreet.com/



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.