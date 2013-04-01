Author Releases Book on Organic Bath Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Rebecca Totilo is a fan of quality products that are not harmful to the body; she is also a fan of saving money.



“This book is the outcome of my two biggest desires,” she said.



Her book, Organic Beauty With Essential Oil: Over 400+ Homemade Recipes For Natural Skin Care, Hair Care and Bath & Body Products, is full of ways to pamper yourself with natural products that you can make at home.



“From bath treats to body scrubs, I have a system for any hair and skin type using only a few essential oils and ingredients from your kitchen. My book outlines how to determine your specific types and the best products for them,” Totilo said.



As an author of over 39 books, Totilo has been published in various magazines and is a speaker who has reached millions. She is also a small business owner of a chic soap boutique in Florida.



“My business, Aroma Hut, combines the knowledge of the ancient cultures with my own background as an aromatherapist. The unique blend of the two makes for not only a powerful testimony but also an incredibly safe and effective product that will help rejuvenate the mind and spirit,” said Totilo.



It is her newest book, however, that she is most proud of.



Totilo shared the following, “The best part of my book is how incredibly inexpensive most of these products are. There is no need to spend hundreds or thousands of artificial beauty products any longer.”



To learn more about Totilo’s book, visit her website www.healwithessentialoil.com for information on how to order in hardcover and ebook or it is available at major book outlets such as amazon.com.