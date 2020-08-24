Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Organic Bread Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Organic Bread Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Organic Bread. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are La Brea Bakery (United States), Rudi's Organic Bakery (United States), Rich Products Corporation (United States), Cérélia (France), Manna Bread (United States), Silver Hills Bakery (Canada), Dave's Killer (United States), Alpine Valley Bakery (United States) and Franz Bakery (United States).



Organic bread is consumed grain product globally. The average loaf of organic bread contains 49% whole food ingredients. Moreover, the presence of preservative and additive ingredients is almost four times higher in conventional bread than in organic i.e. 27% to 7%. Many studies suggests that 63% of ingredients in organic bread are nutritionally advantageous when comparing to only 27-28% in conventional breads. Fewer irrigation practices and no synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are being used in crops' growth. There is a higher amount of significant health-promoting nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants can be found in organic grains. Additionally, eating organic bread can also lower exposure to pesticides. Further, increasing demand for organic food among consumers and increasing disposable income is anticipated to augment the market growth of organic bread.



Market Trend

- Rising Number of Consumers with Western Lifestyles and Diet

- Rapid urbanization and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers



Market Drivers

- Rising Prominence of in Store bakeries in Super Market

- Growing Demand for Gluten Free and Organic Products

- Increasing Demand for Organic Bread from Health Conscious Consumers

- High demand for RTE foods



Opportunities

- Increasing Investment on Food Industry by the Manufacturers to Improve the Taste Preferences of Consumers



Restraints

- Easily gets spoiled if not Consumed early as it does not Contain Preservatives



Challenges

- Shorter Shelf Life and the Threat of Contamination is posing a Challenge for the Market



The Global Organic Bread Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fresh Bread, Frozen Bread), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



