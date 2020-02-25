Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Organic fertilizers are fertilizers derived from animal matter, animal or human excreta, and vegetable matter. Some of the types of organic fertilizers include manure, blood meal, bone meal, bat guano, or shellfish fertilizer. Increasing adoption of organic farming is a major factor boosting growth of the global organic fertilizers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to 'The World of Organic Agriculture' study published by Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) in February 2019, 69.8 million hectares of farmland was managed organically at the end of 2017, witnessing a growth of 20% over 2016, with Australia recording the largest organic agricultural area.



Moreover, increasing demand for organic food is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey released by the Organic Trade Association in May 2019, the U.S. organic market in 2018 reached US$ 52.5 billion, up 6.3 percent from the previous year.



Increasing concerns regarding adverse effects of chemical fertilizers on the environment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global organic fertilizers market. Use of chemical fertilizers may lead to waterway pollution, chemical burn to crops, increased air pollution, acidification of the soil, and mineral depletion of the soil. Moreover, increasing production of organic liquid fertilizers is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Biostar Organics, part of BioStar Renewables, announced the commissioning of its first OMRI-listed, SuperSix organic liquid fertilizer plant, located in Othello, WA (U.S).

Major players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Miracle-Gro launched two category innovations: Miracle-Gro Performance Organics and the Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System that consist blend of natural and organic materials and locally sourced, specially aged compost.



Major players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Bioenergy DevCo, a developer of anaerobic digestion facilities, partnered with Perdue Farms for acquiring an organic commercial fertilizer processing facility and to supply organic material from Perdue processing facilities.



Market Dynamics:



The growth of global organic fertilizers market is mainly driven by growing demand for organic fertilizers due to its multiple benefits such as less toxic build up, improving soil fertility and various others. Among Application, soil treatment segment, held highest revenue share in global organic fertilizers market in 2016. Owing to increasing demand for organic fertilizers to change soil fertility, the trend is projected to be continued over the forecast period. Europe dominated in global organic fertilizers market in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing organic farming practices and bulk availability of organic fertilizers sources such as minerals, plants in the region are some of the key factors, driving growth of Europe organic fertilizers market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.



Global Organic fertilizers Market, By Functionality:



- Phosphate Solubilizing

- Nitrogen Fixing



Global Organic fertilizers Market, By Source:



- Plant Origin

- Animal Origin

- Minerals Origin



Global Organic fertilizers Market, By Application:



- Soil Treatment

- Seed Treatment



Global Organic fertilizers Market, By Geography:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Africa



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2020-2027 Organic Fertilizers Market are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027



