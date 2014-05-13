MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Organic Food: Global Industry Guide ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Global Organic Food industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
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Features and benefits
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global organic food market
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global organic food market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key organic food market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global organic food market with five year forecasts
Compares data from 8 major economies, including France, Germany, UK, Japan, US, alongside individual country chapters
Highlights
The global organic food market had total revenues of $74,816.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2009 and 2013.
The fruit & vegetables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $27,601.9m, equivalent to 36.9% of the market's overall value.
Table of Content
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market value
Market value forecast
Category segmentation
Geography segmentation
INTRODUCTION
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
GLOBAL ORGANIC FOOD
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Leading companies
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ORGANIC FOOD IN ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Leading companies
ORGANIC FOOD IN EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Leading companies
ORGANIC FOOD IN FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Leading companies
Macroeconomic indicators
ORGANIC FOOD IN GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Leading companies
Macroeconomic indicators
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ORGANIC FOOD IN JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
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