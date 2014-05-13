Organic Food: Global Industry Guide

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Global Organic Food industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global organic food market



Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global organic food market



Leading company profiles reveal details of key organic food market players' global operations and financial performance



Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global organic food market with five year forecasts



Compares data from 8 major economies, including France, Germany, UK, Japan, US, alongside individual country chapters



Highlights

The global organic food market had total revenues of $74,816.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2009 and 2013.



The fruit & vegetables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $27,601.9m, equivalent to 36.9% of the market's overall value.



Table of Content



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation



INTRODUCTION

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions



GLOBAL ORGANIC FOOD

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Leading companies



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ORGANIC FOOD IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Leading companies



ORGANIC FOOD IN EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Leading companies



ORGANIC FOOD IN FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Leading companies

Macroeconomic indicators



ORGANIC FOOD IN GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Leading companies

Macroeconomic indicators



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ORGANIC FOOD IN JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis



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