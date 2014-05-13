Organic Food: Global Industry Guide by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Introduction

Global Organic Food industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Read Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/organic-food-global-industry-guide-report.html



Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global organic food market



Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global organic food market



Leading company profiles reveal details of key organic food market players' global operations and financial performance



Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global organic food market with five year forecasts



Compares data from 8 major economies, including France, Germany, UK, Japan, US, alongside individual country chapters



All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html



Highlights



The global organic food market had total revenues of $74,816.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2009 and 2013.



The fruit & vegetables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $27,601.9m, equivalent to 36.9% of the market's overall value.



The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $99,881.6m by the end of 2018.



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