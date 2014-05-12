Recently published research from MarketLine, "Organic Food: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Global Organic Food industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global organic food market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global organic food market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key organic food market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global organic food market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from 8 major economies, including France, Germany, UK, Japan, US, alongside individual country chapters
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global organic food market had total revenues of $74,816.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2009 and 2013.
The fruit & vegetables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $27,601.9m, equivalent to 36.9% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $99,881.6m by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global organic food market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global organic food market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global organic food market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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