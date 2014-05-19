Recently published research from MarketLine, "Organic Food in Asia-Pacific", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Organic Food in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific organic food market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- Organic food is produce that has been independently certified to have been grown free of chemicals. Market values are taken at retail selling price (RSP).<\li> - The Asia-Pacific organic food market had total revenues of $4,403.5m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The fruit & vegetables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $1,600.3m, equivalent to 36.3% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $6,467.9m by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the organic food market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the organic food market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key organic food market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific organic food market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific organic food market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific organic food market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific organic food market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Asia-Pacific's organic food market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 7-Eleven, Inc., Aeon Co., Ltd., Reliance Retail, Woolworths Limited
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