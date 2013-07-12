Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Organic Food Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Organic Food market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the period 2012-2106. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased number of health conscious consumers. The market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of private label brands. However, the high cost of organic food products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Organic Food Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers its market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Amy's Kitchen Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nature's Path Foods Inc., and Organic Valley Family of Farms.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Danone S.A., Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Nature's Path Foods Inc., Newman's Own Inc., and Starbucks Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Amy's Kitchen Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nature's Path Foods Inc., Organic Valley Family of Farms.,

