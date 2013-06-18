Organic Gardening Site Adds New Videos and Gains Rise in Popularity

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- ‘Organic Gardening Tips’, a renowned website dedicated to providing detailed tips and resources related to growing a successful organic garden has added more new videos in the Garden Video Centre on the website. Related to different aspects of organic gardening, the videos have been a huge hit amongst the organic gardening enthusiasts, and resulted in a marked rise in traffic in the last couple of months.



Some of the new additions include videos related to planting tomatoes, planting sweet potatoes, container gardening tips, and survival gardening tips, amongst others. According to the sources, the added convenience and the ability to pass on information in the best manner lead the site to add the video section and the move have been quite fruitful. Ruth Martin, wife of an organic gardener, blogger and owner of the website said, “My husband spends a lot of his free time online, reading great blogs and watching videos to learn more about organic gardening. Because of how useful he finds videos, we decided that we could help more people by sharing good videos, than any other way.” Lester Martin, organic gardener and husband to Ruth, said, “I like gardening, there is something therapeutic about working with the soil and plants.”



As experts of the field have already proven, a quality video is able to provide a lot more information in an interesting manner than a long blog post. The demand of videos is on the rise and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well. According to the sources, the section is also acting as a medium for the website to make people understand the benefits related to organic gardening and motivate them to take up the same.



About ‘Organic Gardening Tips 101’

Organic Gardening Tips 101 is a website and blog that provides tips and resources to help others learn how to grow a successful organic garden. The company aims to educate individuals on the many health benefits of eating and growing organic products.



