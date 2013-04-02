Organic Gardening Site Gets New Pinterest Style Plus Spring Contest

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- New styles and themes make a website look vibrant and alive; new visitors see that the site owner spends time caring for the website, and thus cares about the visitors. Web marketing guru, Ruth Martin, keeps up several sites out of love for her various interests. One of those sites, http://organicgardeningtips101.com, has just gotten a complete make-over, Pinterest style.



Organic Gardening Tips 101 focuses on how to think green while in the garden. Full of video instruction, as well as text guides, the site provides extensive details on how to make an organic garden with high yields and the least amount of effort, the best uses of organic pesticides, and pond creation and maintenance. There is a feature on how to grow tomatoes, tips on landscape gardening, and much more. They also recommend the 5 best gardeners to follow on Twitter.



An additional piece of news: A feature at OrganicGardeningTips101.com announces that visitors who are also avid bloggers can get in on the MyBlogGuest Spring Contest. The innovative guest blogging website is offering $100's of dollars in contest prizes for those who install and use their free Wordpress Plugin. Participants can sign up for free at the MyBlogGuest website, share blogging posts and links, and join the contest at: http://myblogguest.com/blog/use-guest-blogging-plugin-win-cash-myblogguest-spring-contest/



About Organic Gardening Tips 101

Organic Gardening Tips 101 was founded by Ruth Martin, whose husband, Lester Martin, is an adventurous organic gardener who loves to experiment in his huge garden. Since blogging was already her hobby, (she's a stay-at-home mom), she decided to share what went on in the garden, and the tips they learned along the way. Since then, the blog has grown into an interesting and useful resource for those who wish to start their own organic garden. The blog features a lot of articles written by guest authors, (through MyBlogGuest.com) which helps add to it's refreshing unique style.



