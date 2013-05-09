'Organic Gardening Tips 101' Introduces Garden Video Centre

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- ‘Organic Gardening Tips 101’, an online organization offering detailed tips and resources related to growing of a successful organic garden, today announced the addition of Garden Video Centre on their website. The section would include interesting and informative videos related to all aspects of gardening including designing and developing organic gardens, best ways to grow particular vegetables, details about plant diseases and related prevention and cure, insects that can benefit the garden, latest news related to the field and common mistakes people make while gardening among others.



The site already has more than 45 videos, with the company adding more every day. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “The basic idea of adding a garden video center to the site is to provide a user friendly atmosphere that is free of distractions and can help viewers garden with ease. This can lead to living a healthy lifestyle, while consuming home grown organic foods.” She further added, “We would also like to use the section as a medium to make people realize the benefits of an organic lifestyle.”



According to the sources, growing a garden successfully needs a lot more understanding of details including type of soil, techniques to keep it pest free and in turn lead an organic life, and the videos would help viewers understand the details. Phil Nauta, book author, owner, and creator of the Smiling Gardener Academy, an online gardening course once said, “If you want to grow an organic, pest-free garden that's overflowing with nutrient-dense food and flowers, it's important to learn how to test soil and how to fertilize.”



The site aims to attract those as well who do not believe in an organic living and the video section is the first step in the direction. Ruth Martin, the president of Organic Gardening Tips 101 added, “Even though there is a lot more recognition today, worldwide, about the health benefits of an organic lifestyle, there are still many individuals who do not even begin to realize the benefits, and have no idea how to grow their own food. We aim to change that.”



Organic Gardening Tips 101 is a website and blog that provides tips and resources to help others learn how to grow a successful organic garden. The company aims to educate individuals on the many health benefits of eating and growing organic foods. A lot of free information is available, as well as video teaching.



