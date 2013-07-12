Organic Grown Direct Reviews Investigates the Growing Farm-to-Table Movement Throughout South Florida

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Organic Grown Direct Reviews has been investigating the growing farm-to-table movement that is taking hold in South Florida. This movement that involves farmers and growers selling their products and in many cases even opening up their farms to customers is becoming more and more popular across the region and consumers love the ability to get fresh food directly from the place its grown and take it straight to their kitchens for preparation and then their tables for a fresh organic meal.



Farm-to-table operations are appealing to many because they know immediately where there food is coming from. One leader in the movement who opens her farm so that consumers can pick their own fruits and vegetables recently said, “We want to encourage our people to know where our food comes from because it’s coming from farther and farther away, from out of the country, and there are very few local farms left,” This ability to understand the food chain from seed to stomach has many flocking to the various food-to-table locations.



The movement centers around to ways to get fresh foods. First, consumers can visit one of the many markets where farmers bring their products directly to the farm for sale or they can visit the farms that have become part of the “U-Pick” movement. This means they open their farms to consumers who can walk around, find the most appealing food and pick it directly from the vine.



