Organic Grown Direct Reviews Reveals the Local Farming Procedures to Determine Grants from the State of Florida

The United States Department of Agriculture Marketing Service awards millions in Specialty Crop Block Grants annually and for 2013, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received $4.2 million to give to state producers of specialty crops. According to the State of Florida specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.



For those in the organic food industry this is a unique opportunity to expand their operations in order to bring even more fresh organic food products to market. Proposals are currently being accepted from non-profit organizations, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and others involved in the Florida specialty crop industry. Those asking for a piece of this grant money must be involved with a project that focuses on research, education or the demonstration of the benefits of the specialty crop industry. The state is especially interested in individuals or groups that are working on projects that demonstrate the competitiveness of the specialty crop industry compared to more traditional farming.



Funding priorities of the 2013 Florida Specialty Crop Block Grant Program include projects that show an immediate benefit to the public or farming industry, projects that address barriers that prevent specialty crops from getting to the public, projects that increase the availability and access of specialty crops, projects that educate the public about the nutritional benefits of specialty crops and projects that increase the sales and marketability of specialty crops.



To learn more about these important grants visit the Fresh From Florida website.