Organic Health Launches Garcinia Thin Weight Loss Supplement Exclusively on Amazon

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Diet supplements have grown into an overwhelming industry of late, with the marketplace diversifying in all sorts of directions as new active ingredients are discovered that boost the metabolism, suppress the appetite or block the absorption of fat. One supplement however claims to be able to do all three and for this reason, Garcinia Cambogia is the most popular supplement of all. Organic Health specializes in providing high purity, all natural supplements through the Amazon marketplace and has recently announced the upcoming release of their own supplement, Garcinia Thin, which they claim to be the newest and fastest fat busting pill on the web.



The benefits of Garcinia Cambogia are well documented, and the supplement promotes weight loss through a three-factor approach of blocking fat production, suppressing the appetite and boosting the metabolism. This in turn increases energy production to give people more energy and vitality, and helps lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.



Organic Health is selling Garcinia Thin on Amazon, and has celebrated the launch of the product with a branded Garcinia Cambogia Video that both promotes the product itself and the benefits of the product to real people throughout their target markets. The company offers a 100% money back satisfaction guarantee and orders are fulfilled through Amazon.



A spokesperson for Organic Health explained, “Our supplement is the ultimate Garcinia Cambogia solution for weight loss, with 1000mg servings (two tablets of 500mg), 60% strength tablets over 180 capsules, allowing users to get the recommended 3000mg a day by taking two pills before each meal, thus maintaining an even effect across the whole day for a whole month. Our tests have proved that this dosage makes all the difference when it comes to sustainable and significant weight loss. The product will be launched at the start of 2014 and we aim to make it the year’s most popular diet supplement. To celebrate the launch dieters can get $1.50 off a bottle of Garcinia Thin using promo code W9PWURWM until Jan 31.”



About Organic Health

Organic Health was established in 2013 to market healthy natural products to consumers on Amazon, and has done so for a range of the year’s hottest and best-selling natural products and nutritional supplements. One of the most recent has been Garcinia Thin, a high purity, high dosage garcinia cambogia supplement with amazing health and weight loss properties. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H0JM2WI