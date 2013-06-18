Organic Hydroponic Gardening Is Taking off in South Florida

Lake Worth, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Fresh, pesticide free, and organically grown fruits and vegetables have always been popular with the public, weather they are eating at home or at their favorite restaurant. Much of the store bought produce sometimes leaves much to be desired, and there is always the thought of how and where that item was grown. Even going out to eat sometimes leaves the customer unsatisfied with bland servings of fruits and vegetables.



Recently though, many restaurants are featuring locally grown fruits and vegetables in their establishments. Also farmers are promoting a “support your local farmer” to the general public to encourage people to shop at their farm stands and local green markets.



In Loxahatchee Florida, Swank Farms has taken the “Farm to Table” concept to a new level with Hydroponic Farming. Inspired by the Hydroponic Farming in Walt Disney Worlds Epcot The Land Showcase, Darrin and Jodie Swank started the Hydroponic Farm with much success and is a favorite of the better restaurants throughout the area.



Realizing the desire that people have for organic and fresh produce, and for most the lack of farm size type properties, the owners of JWE Promotions have done the research and have launched Hydroponics DIY Projects.



At this site, one could learn about the basics of Hydroponic Gardening , and learn how to start a real working Hydroponic Garden at home. Large or small, indoors or out, the information that is included in this web site will get you growing, the hydroponic and organic way, the best tasting, organically grown, pesticide free fruits and vegetables you ever had.



In the Hydroponics DIY Projects site, the authors discuss the Pros and Cons of Hydroponic Gardening, Hydroponic Basics, Planning and Design Considerations, Indoor Gardening, Product Reviews, and much more. The site is always being added to and updated with new information.



It’s a one stop source for much needed tips and advice on how to grow the Hydroponic way in an easy and productive proven system.



JWE Promotions is located in Lake Worth, Florida and can be reached at JWE.promo@gmail.com or through http://hydroponicsdiyprojects.com



About

During a long weekend get a way to a little place called Epcot in a little larger place called Walt Disney World (perhaps you heard of them), my wife and I went to one of our favorite attractions, Soarin, in the Land Pavilion.



In that same pavilion is a river ride that brings you through the history of farming ending in their hydroponic section. We signed up for the back stage tour and was fascinated.



We learned this is something we could do in our own back yard and went on an information search on the internet.



This site is an attempt to share the information I found.