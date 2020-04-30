Organic Infant Formula Market Driven Due to Growing Demand for High Nutritional Infant Formula

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Non-organic infant formula does not contain trace of milk. The formula usually consists of artificial sweeteners, highly processed ingredients, additives, and added flavor. As a result, it produces harmful effects and is found to be less beneficial for development of the human body.



Rising awareness regarding the adverse effects has been pushing consumer towards organic infant formula. The organic infant formula are prepared using synthesized milk which is processed from organic milk source.



Request for PDF Brochure: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6461



As per regulation enforced by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA), any organic infant formula should contain at least 95% of organic ingredients.



The nutritional content of organic infant formula is found to be fit for babies of age 0-12 months. Hence, it is being highly adopted as a substitute of breast milk.



This is one of the key factors driving organic infant formula market in recent years.



Rising Parental Consciousness Regarding Baby Products Supports Organic Infant Formula Market



The conventional infant formula usually consists of chemicals such as acrylamide. Consumption of the chemical may cause cancer in infants and children. Moreover, presence of fertilizers, pesticides, sweeteners, flavors, and artificial in non-organic food have adverse impact on health of children. Rising awareness regarding these additives among parents, they are shifting their preference towards organic milk formula, organic baby products, vegetable blend pouches, fruits, and similarly prepared baby food.



The factor is fuelling demand for organic infant formula due to their various health benefits.



Nowadays, parents are becoming highly inquisitive about the ingredients available in the packaged infant formula. In order to sync with rising awareness, key players operating in organic infant formula space is launching organic baby products prepared by using exclusive organic ingredients. Some global brands are focusing to include innovative ingredients for specific health benefits to infants.



Some of the prominent players operating in the global organic infant formula market are Abbott laboratories, Plum organics, Amara Organics, North Castle Partners, LLC, The Hein celestial group, Danone, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestl S.A., Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., and Hero Group.



Get Special Discount on this Report : https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6461



Costly Organic Ingredients Pushes Price of Products Limiting Adoption Rate



These products are manufactured using soy products, cow's organic milk, and protein hydrolysate among others. Such organic infant formula has benefit similar to breast milk, although not exactly. These ingredients are expensive, which eventually pushes the price of organic infant formula. As a result, organic infant formula is expensive when compared to that of non-organic infant formula.



As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cost of organic food is generally 25-30% higher than the conventional food. For example, the conventional infant formula costs approximately $ 23.50 for a 25.7-ounce container. However, the same quantity of organic infant formula costs nearly $27.50.



High cost of such products is attributed to high production cost, adequate farmer training for procurement of organic ingredients, handling of harvested products, and pesticide-free storage.



This has come up as one of the major restraining factors in growth of the global organic infant formula market.



However, health benefits of such infant formula is significant when compared to the non-organic infant formula.



Further, growing number of women as a part of labor workforce has spiked in recent years, due to increasing in literacy rate. The male female workforce ratio is estimated to decrease in coming years owing to supportive policies of government bodies.



Convenience and nutrition factor of these baby products allow parents to prepare baby food in less time. Also, they can take care of baby simultaneously.



This is one of the major driving factors for the global organic infant formula market.



Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6461



About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.