Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- According to a new study by TMR, the sales of organic pasta are expected to exceed 75 thousand tons in 2019, and record a Y-o-Y growth of ~10% in 2020. Growth of the organic pasta market remains driven by a slew of factors, which range from the rising demand for clean label products and changing regulations in the food and beverage industry, to the growing awareness among consumers.



Organic pasta is available in different shapes and sizes. The most popular types of organic pasta consumed globally are penne, spaghetti, elbow, fettuccine, linguine, angel hair, etc. Filled pasta is also becoming popular in the organic pasta market, and this segment is expected to grow at a rate of ~14% during the period of 2019–2029. Various types of pasta are made using organic ingredients, and thus, have been certified as organic.



The ingredients that are being used in the production of pasta have also become an important factor, when it comes to consumer choices. Consumers are preferring ingredients other than wheat in the organic pasta that they are consuming. This is due to the rising prevalence of celiac disease among the population. Also, other ingredients, which are known to increase the nutritional value of pasta products, are being used by the manufacturers of organic pasta.



Preferential Inclination towards Non-Modified Convenience Ingredients



Rising concerns about health and wellness have led to consumers changing their lifestyles and habits. These have transformed their food preferences as well. Due to this shift, the demand for organic products and ingredients has increased considerably in the past few years. The demand for organic pasta is also on the rise due to the shift of consumers to clean label products. Even among the organic pasta products that are available in the market, those certified from higher regulatory bodies are trusted more. Organic pastas available in the market are mostly certified non-GMO, as consumers are preferring non-modified ingredients in their products. Consumers are demanding transparency in the products that they are consuming, and want to know the sources of the ingredients in their food products.



Nutritional Thrust through Innovative Ingredients Driving Global Demand



Consumer preferences are always changing with time, and their demands change with these changing preferences. The inability to obtain products that fulfill these demands leads to consumers switching to other brands. Thus, manufacturers need to innovate their products accordingly. This has led to manufacturers stipulating high capital to set up R&D facilities that could cater to these changing demands. Also, the competition between organic pasta manufacturers is very intense, and innovation is the key to stand out. Organic pasta manufacturers are trying to outperform their competitors in terms of sales and geographical presence.



The manufacturing of organic pasta with ingredients such as quinoa, fava beans, oats, etc., is gaining traction. These sources are used for manufacturing organic pasta to increase its nutritional content. Consumers are even ready to pay a premium price for organic pasta that is produced using these sources.



Global Organic Pasta Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the key players operating in the global organic pasta market are Barilla Group, Bionaturae, LLC, Dakota Growers Pasta Co., George DeLallo Company, Ebro Foods Inc., George DeLallo Company, MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics), Mizkan America, Inc., Pastificio Felicetti S.p.a, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., Seggiano, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Windmill Organics, and many more.