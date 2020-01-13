Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- The latest market forecast report published by Transparency Market Research on the organic pea protein market includes a global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global organic pea protein market has been estimated to be valued ~US$ 45 Mn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~8%, to reach ~US$ 96 Mn by the end of 2029.



Organic Pea Protein Market: Growing Demand in Food and Beverage Industry



The organic pea protein segment is one of the fastest growing segments in global plant-derived protein market. The growing acceptance and usage of pea protein is attributed to the non-allergenic and non-GM nature of pea legumes. Organic pea protein is progressively finding its way into numerous food and beverage end-use applications. Organic pea proteins have numerous applications in variety of food products such as nutritional snack bars, cereal and bakery products, pasta, baby food formulations, meal replacement beverages, vegetarian applications, meat, and seafood. The growing prevalence of organic pea proteins is primarily attributed to its positive water– and fat–binding capabilities, gelation and emulsification properties, nutritional values, and texture. Food manufacturers are exploring ways for integrating organic pea protein as a unique protein solution contributing to the desired texture/ functionality in food and beverages. All these factors are boosting the growth of the organic pea protein market.



Organic Pea Protein Market: Increasing Demand from Gym Lovers and Fitness Enthusiasts



Protein has been one of the most favored macronutrients for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. A consistent supply of proteins is considered absolutely essential for muscle growth, building muscle mass, and repairing damaged muscle tissue in the body. Due to this reason, the consumption of organic pea protein powder is fairly a common phenomenon among fitness enthusiasts and regular gym-goers. Plant-based protein supplements are rapidly attracting consumer interest from conventional proteins available in the market. The increasing demand for organic pea protein as a popular sports nutrition is backed by the growing vegan-friendly and vegetarian dietary preference of consumers. Besides, high solubility in a liquid medium and the presence of vital nutrients make plant protein such as organic pea protein one of the most consumed sports nutrition supplements.



Plant-based Proteins with Multiple Health Benefits Trending



Increasing health awareness among consumers around the world leads to more demand for plant-based food products, due to their healthy characteristic and benefits to consumers. Therefore, consumer interest towards protein intake has boosted the global organic pea protein market. With more desire for a vegan lifestyle, clean label products, organic and natural products, ease of digestion, need to avoid allergens from animal-based products, and concerns about the consumption of plant-based food, consumers are putting more attention on plant-based proteins such as pea protein, soy protein, wheat protein, rice, protein, potato protein, and others. Owing to these factors, the organic pea protein market is also expected to increase at a high growth rate over the forecast period.