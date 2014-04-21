Organic Personal Care Products Market for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care and Cosmetics - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Organic personal care products market is growing at rapid pace across the world. Rising concerns for health safety, increasing green consciousness and growing consumer’s awareness about the hazards in synthetic chemicals have fueled the demand for organic personal care products. The study provides a strategic analysis of the global market for organic personal care products, and growth forecast for the period from 2012 to 2018. The study strives to compile together a broad view of the characteristics of organic personal care products market by providing historical data from 2011 and a forecast of up to 2018 along with detailed analyses in terms of revenues.



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The study provides the analysis of the market on a global as well as on regional level. The global economies included in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). The study also provides analysis for various countries such as U.S. Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Brazil in terms of revenue forecasted up to 2018. The study on organic personal care products market is categorized by different product category which includes skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics and others.



The study also identifies various factors, affecting the market growth, which includes market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various trends which exist in the market and their impact on the growth. The study also provides market competitive analyses which cover market attractiveness by product type defined by three parameters low, medium and high and value chain of the market to identify the pros and cons of all the downstream and upstream segments. The Porter‘s Five Forces analysis included in the study highlight an insight into industry competition and market dynamics. It also includes company market share occupied by major players. The study also includes competitive profiling of leading players, along with their financial overview, recent developments and strategies followed by them for gaining competitive advantage.



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Organic Personal Care Products Market: Product Segment Analysis,



Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others



Organic Personal Care Products Market: Regional Analysis,

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada



Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Others



Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Others



Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

Others



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