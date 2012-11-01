Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- For the second year in a row, Kriser’s has been recognized by Inc. magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. Kriser’s, a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural organic pet food and supplies, ranked No. 76 among retail companies.



“Our business is built on two basic principles. We offer top quality, all-natural pet foods and supplies, and then we provide customers expert knowledge about the various benefits of those products,” said Kriser’s CEO Brad Kriser. “We fill the gap between big-box stores and mom-and-pop shops by providing a unique, informative shopping experience that keeps customers coming back again and again.”



Since its founding in 2006, Kriser’s has opened seven locations in Chicago, four locations in Southern California and one location in Denver, with plans for additional expansion within the next year. Consisting entirely of all-natural pet food and products, Kriser’s is committed to helping pets live healthier, longer lives. The expertise of Kriser’s employees allows them to give customers unparalleled service by helping pet owners understand the various benefits of the all-natural food and treats in the store.



"Now, more than ever, we depend on Inc. 500/5000 companies to spur innovation, provide jobs, and drive the economy forward. Growth companies, not large corporations, are where the action is,” said Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.



About Kriser’s

Kriser’s is a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food and supplies. Since 2006, Kriser’s has opened seven pet stores in Chicago, four locations in Southern California and one location in Denver, with plans for several additional openings. The Kriser’s model is based on providing an unparalleled pet store experience by educating consumers about the importance of pet health and offering a clean and inviting store layout. Founded by lifelong pet owner, Brad Kriser, the company is committed to improving standards of the pet industry. In 1999 Brad Kriser was introduced to all-natural pet food and soon saw the difference it made for his dog. Brad is an advocate of the healthy pet movement and personally reviews products before they are carried in stores. In addition to carrying a large variety of different brands of all-natural food and treats, Kriser’s also offers grooming services and a wide selection of toys and supplies. For more information please visit www.krisers.com. Follow Kriser’s on Twitter at http://twitter.com/kriserspets or become a fan on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/kriserspets.