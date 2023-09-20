NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Organic Plant-Based Protein Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Organic Plant-Based Protein market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Orgain (United States), Fast&Up (India), OZiva (India), Terra Origin (India), BodyMe (United Kingdom), KOS Naturals (United States), Ora Organic (United States), Elementa Ingredients (France), Organic Plant Protein A/S (Denmark), Aloha (United States), YouBar (United States).



Scope of the Report of Organic Plant-Based Protein:

Plant-based protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues and also helps to reduce weight. People are rapidly shifting towards organic and plant-based products from food & beverages to cosmetics, personal care products, clothes, etc. due to increasing awareness about animal cruelty and benefits of plant-based diet. Most plant-based protein contains fiber, minerals, and other nutrients that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others. Increasing the number of health-conscious populations and nutrient deficiency due to lack of proper diet will boost the demand for organic plant-based protein to maintain or lose weight and fill nutrient deficiency.



Challenges:

Plant-based Protein Powder Contains Heavy Metals That May Hamper the Growth



Market Trends:

Increased Focus by Key Manufacturers on Addition of New Flavor and Texture



Opportunities:

Increased Adoption of Protein Supplements Across the Globe to Fill Nutrient Deficiency



Market Drivers:

Rapidly Growing Vegan Population and Gym Going People to Maintain Weight and Bodybuilding

Surging Demand for Organic Products Across the Globe Due to Growing Awareness About Its Benefits



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Powders, Bars, Tablets, Drinks, Others), Application (Bodybuilding, Weight Loss & Weight Management, Vitamins, Wellness), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Unflavored, Others), Source (Pea, Pumpkin Seed, Brown Rice, Soy, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



