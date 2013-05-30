Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Authentic Turkish Bathrobes for Fathers' Day

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- This Fathers’ Day, don’t end up buying the same lame power tools for dad. Instead, pick him up something that he can wear on a daily basis. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is now offering authentic Turkish bathrobes on sale for Fathers’ Day. Fathers will enjoy coming out of the shower, pool, or hot tub, reach for their bathrobe, and relax on a sunny afternoon. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC offers a wide variety of bathrobes that every father can enjoy this summer. Every father that will open up their present and find an organic Turkish bathrobe will be excited that their child bought them this environmentally friendly product.



The search for a luxurious, organic, thick Turkish bathrobe is over. Offering the most absorbent and plush bath robes possible, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC has various products available that have been certified as organic. The company has put in hard work and long hours to perfect their organic specifications, making their products desired by robe-lovers and environmental activists around the globe. Custom made in Turkey, the company has been able to promote sustainability and good health with their terrycloth bathrobes.



To make the Turkish bathrobe more appealing, customers can choose to have a monogram added for free. The custom monogram can come in many different colors including black, blue, brown, green, purple, red, and more. When fathers around the world, open up and see the Turkish bathrobe with their initials on it, they know the best Fathers’ Day present is in their hands. The Turkish bathrobe can be purchased through the online store. For more information or questions concerning a product, customers can call 610-428-5520.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.