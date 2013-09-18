Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Free Gift Wrapping for Bathrobes

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Bathrobes provide individuals with the comfort and warmth they crave after taking a warm shower or hopping out of the swimming pool. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they will now be offering their customers free gift wrapping upon ordering a stylish, comfortable robe. With affordable prices on all robes, customers will be satisfied with their purchase for many years to come.



Whether it’s an anniversary present, a bridal shower gift, or an elegant birthday gift, the Organic Turkish cotton style of robe benefits the environment and is produced and manufactured free of chemical waste. There are many different styles and colors to choose from, and there is certain to be a product for everyone. Most styles are equipped with two patch pockets and belt loops, allowing any robe to provide the level of coziness desired. If interested in a hooded bathrobe, a bamboo bathrobe, or a robe for children, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC has it covered.



Bathrobes make a great gift, and those who are purchasing can choose to inscribe the robe with a monogram of the recipient’s first name or initials to add a personal touch. Whether choosing a blue terry cloth robe or a pink shawl robe, the luxuriousness of the Organic style bathrobes is unmatched anywhere else.



For a limited time, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is offering a 10 percent off coupon to their customers. To receive the coupon, simply send an e-mail to customerservice@organicrobes.com and enjoy savings of 10 percent for an all-new bathrobe. The coupon doesn’t need to be used for bathrobes, however, and those individuals interested in the soft and smooth Turkish cotton bath towel set can receive 10 percent off their purchase of new towels.



For more information on the bathrobe styles and the shipping options, please call 610-428-5520 or visit their website to get a look at the various colors today.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown, PA who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.