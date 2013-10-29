Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Free Monograms for 24-Ounce Cocoa Brown Shawl Bathrobes

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For a soft textured and non-toxic robe, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they are offering free monograms for their 24-ounce, Cocoa Brown colored Organic Turkish Cotton bathrobe. These extremely comfortable and durable robes are made with 100 percent certified organic Turkish cotton for the ultimate level of coziness every time the robe is worn. Weighing six pounds, the shawl colored robes serve as the perfect remedy for the frosty winter months.



Customers can purchase these genuine Turkish bathrobes for just $139 and have the ability to personalize it at no extra cost. Complete with cuffed sleeves and a two-loop belt for support, customers can apply their initials, name, or nickname in either blocked or scripted writing. Up to two words can be placed on the monogram, whether it’s a special quote or a special date, to serve as a remembrance when the robe is hanging up and when it is being worn.



Monogrammed bathrobes may take up to three business days and the text will be displayed on the left chest. Customers have the opportunity to type in the exact text they wish to have on their robe and the color they want the text to be displayed in. A conformation email will be sent to the customer to ensure the text is spelled correctly and everything is in order before the printing process begins.



These Cocoa Brown 24-ounce bathrobes make the perfect gift for any anniversary, wedding, or birthday. For customers that prefer less hefty robes, there is the availability of 22-ounce and 16-ounce robes. These robes come in a variety of colors and offer the same level of comfort when worn. If wanting to get a monogram on the lighter weighted robes, inscriptions cost an extra $10, with two words being an extra $15.



For more information regarding the Cocoa Brown colored Shawl bathrobe, or to inquire on other colors offered by Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC, like Turkish Plum, Pink Rose, or Navy Blue please call 610-428-5520 or visit the website to browse their inventory today.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown, PA who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.