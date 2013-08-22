Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Free Monograms on 24-Ounce Robes

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they are now offering their customers free monograms when purchasing a 24-ounce robe. Monogrammed bathrobes are offered as an opportunity for consumers to personalize their robes with names, nicknames or initials and choose their own thread colors. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC has a variety of four adult robes—including hooded robes—kids cover-ups and infant or bath towels to choose from. If ordering as a gift for a special occasion, there is gift-wrapping available and free shipping for orders upwards of $95.



Offering a wide array of robe colors, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC are made certified by the Control Union World Group. Each robe is organic, which means the materials are healthy, and not detrimental for the skin. These certifications maximize the comfort level each customer will feel in their robes and offers a relaxing sensation. One of the most popular styles are the Organic Turkish Bathrobes, made of Organic Turkish cotton and complete with two pockets, a belt loop and a thick, comfortable feeling.



There is no opportunity to return the robe once it is monogrammed, so customers must make sure they fill out the monogramming information correctly in the “Monogram Text” field on the website when placing their order. For more information about this offer or other bath robes, please call 610-428-5520 or visit the website today.



Ordering a robe from Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC ensures customers are helping the cause to “go green,” as every day the earth is getting more polluted. The professionals at Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC pride themselves on selling non-toxic products made in ways that benefit the environment; free of chemical waste.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown, PA who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.