Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Holiday Special Until End of December

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With the holiday season rapidly approaching and many individuals trying to find last minute bargain prices for their gifts to friends and family, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they will now be offering their valued clientele 20 percent off their entire purchase if they place their order by the end of the month. The company features a variety of robes to ensure there is an item that fits every style, and to take advantage of the holiday special, simply type “cyberholiday” into the coupon code box at checkout.



Whether the robe is for a child or adult, male or female, the organic robes are made with the highest quality of cotton and completely free of pesticides and other toxic materials. There are many colors to choose from so customers can bring out their personality with an extremely comfortable bathrobe to relax in on a cool winter night or when getting out of the shower. Depending on the thickness desired, customers can choose from a 14-ounce to a 24-ounce bathrobe for optimum comfort.



Additionally, those that order a 24-ounce or 22-ounce organic Turkish cotton shawl or hooded bathrobe can receive a free monogram for a unique personalization. Monograms can be initials, a first name or a nickname, in either blocked or scripted lettering. This personalized organic robe will make for a special gift to open around the holidays. If interested in a new set of soft, organic Turkish cotton towels, these can be purchased through Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC as well.



To make for a perfect holiday gift to a loved one or family member, customers are encouraged to take advantage of this 20 percent coupon with the coupon code “cyberholiday.” For more information about the variety of robes offered by Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC, or to take advantage of this offer, please visit the website today.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown, PA who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.