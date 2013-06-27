Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Organic Cotton Baby Hooded Towels

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- This summer, there will be many people looking for baby shower gifts. If people are looking for a bright new product that will be different from the same old baby shower gifts, Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC has something that will put a smile on the mother’s face. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they are now offering organic cotton baby hooded towels on their website. When the new mother opens up and finds this as her present, she will be happy because now she finally has a baby towel that will keep the newborn safe and dry after being bathed.



As a naturally soft organic product, the baby hooded towel is made with no harmful synthetics, chemicals, or dyes that can be harmful to babies. People will be pleased to know that the product is made of 100% certified Turkish organic cotton. There will be no need to spend money on purchasing new baby hooded towels each year, because the product is durable and can last for many years, at least until the baby is grown and ready to use an adult-sized towel or bathrobe. Even then, parents can purchase organic Turkish bathrobes for their teen children, husbands, wives, or relatives from Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC.



Organic Turkish towels and bathrobes are available in any size, for any age group. Just because babies grow into adults, doesn’t mean they need to stop enjoying the benefits of using an organic Turkish bathrobe after taking a hot shower or bath. All products carried by Organic Robes by Green LLC are free of Carcinogenic, pesticides and heavy metal substances. People can take part in the green movement and enjoy the company’s products throughout their entire life.



About Green Robes LLC

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.