Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC Now Offering Organic Turkish Hooded Bathrobe

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is pleased to announce they are now offering an extensive organic Turkish hooded bathrobe collection. The 24 oz. cotton hooded bathrobe is on sale for the low price of $149.00. This is an ideal gift for people who enjoy throwing on a warm, comfortable bathrobe after getting out of the shower. The hooded bathrobe can be worn any time of day, even if people are planning to lounge around the house during the daytime. Questions regarding the organic hooded bathrobe can be answered by emailing customerservice@organicrobes.com or by calling 610-428-5520.



While individuals can enjoy the comfort and luxury or wrapping themselves up in an organic hooded bathrobe or terry cloth robe, they can also relax knowing that they are keeping the environment safe. By purchasing organic products from Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC people are contributing to a ‘going green’ initiative that has been globally accepted. Bathrobes produced using harmful chemicals can only have a negative effect on the environment. All products offered by Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC are 100% free of carcinogens, pesticides, and heavy metal substances.



Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC follows a high level of standards for keeping the earth clean. People may think there is plenty of time to fix the earth, but the truth is, minute by minute, the environment is being hurt by harmful chemicals used on products. Other companies may not know the impact these chemicals have on the environment, as they continue to push their harmful products. Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC understands the impact caused by these companies, which is why they ensure customers their products are organic certified. Also, with organic cotton towels or robes consumers are not wearing and letting into their blood stream pounds and pounds of harmful chemicals and pesticides which is what happens with the rest of the typically produced merchandise.



About Organic Robes

Organic Robes by Green Robes LLC is a small, locally owned family business located in Allentown who are committed to providing quality organic products at the most affordable prices. As a family business, Green Robes LLC is strongly committed to bringing its customers 100% stringently-certified, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, quality organic cotton products at the lowest prices possible. As organic products tend to cost more than average alongside other conventional materials, Organic Robes still strives to bring high quality products at the most reasonable prices. They do so by cutting the profit margin, without expensing the earth and all living things.



For more information, please visit https://www.organicrobes.com/.