New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Starch Market was valued at USD 36.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the lifestyle of people today comprises of long working hours, there is a surging demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods, that are easily available in retail stores. Organic starch is an important bulking, sweetening and binding agent in such applications. It also finds important applications in the textile and pharmaceuticals industry, in applications like textile sixing of cotton clothes and diluting, binding and lubrication processes. It is due to such desirable properties that organic starch is observed to be gaining a significant traction on a global level.



While the developed European and American economies currently hold a large market share both in production and consumption of organic starch, the Asia Pacific region along with other emerging economies is expected to grow strongly over the following decade.



It also analyzes the most recent developments while estimating the growth of the key market players:

Tate & Lyle

Aryan International

SÜDSTÄRKE GmbH

Naturz Organics

California Natural Products

Cargill Incorporated

Akzo Nobel NV

Avebe

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest-

Rapidly changing consumer lifestyle that demands an increased availability of ready-to-eat convenience and packaged foods is propelling market growth. With an increasing number of restaurants and food outlets serving these products, the demand for organic starch is going up.

A high demand for natural and clean product labels along with rising sweetening requirements are leading the corn starch market globally. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast time frame.

Organic Arrowroot Powder finds popular application as a thickener in fruit gels and fruit sauces. It is preferred over corn starch in specific uses as it creates a perfectly clear gel and does not break even after being combined with acidic ingredients.

Potato starch has numerous applications in ready-to-eat, ready-to-mix and convenience food products globally, and especially in emerging economies because of its ability to form clear pastes and solutions. This is fueling the potato starch market growth.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global organic starch market due to extensive demand for packaged and processed foods. Potato starch is used widely to produce wiener, meat balls and hamburgers, and hence the strong demand.



Poland and other eastern European countries will be leading the market for organic starch in the European region, which is already a mature production share holder. This is due to the fertile resources and a burgeoning demand.

Nations like India and China are leading the textile industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The applicability of starch in textile sizing is leading the product demand in these markets.

The organic starch market is winning over conventional alternatives such as regular starch or gelatin due to properties like the provision of ubiquitous texture that is product appealing.

Changing climate conditions, erratic rainfall pattern and other seasonal variations often deter the crop quality. This has implications on the quality of organic starch, and therefore, its market demand.

Product innovations drive this market that is based on a favorable combination of many product qualities. Avebe is a large producer of functional and healthy ingredients based on starch potatoes. They have provided clean label meat solutions as a range of functional potato proteins with excellent emulsifying and gelation properties.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Starch market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, end use, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato Starch

Corn Starch

Arrowroot Starch

Tapioca Starch

Others



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Direct

Indirect

Store-based selling

Online retailing



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bulking Agent

Anti-Caking Agent

Sweetener

Stabilizer

Fat Replacer

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Baking Industry

Meat Industry

Animal Feed Products

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil



What is the regional structure of the market?



The Organic Starch market report analyzes the footprint of every product and its significance and examines each geographical segment of the market with import, export, consumption, and production in these regions to deliver in-depth insights of the Organic Starch market



Basic information about market share held by the different regions has been given in the report. The business offerings in the study show relevant and trustworthy information derived from relevant and reliable data that will help the businesses grow and have a competitive edge.



Also, the Organic Starch Industry report consists of the analysis of different products available in the global market based on production, volume, revenue, and cost and price structure. It also highlights the key strategies that might prove to be profitable for businesses.



Key questions answered:

Q.1. What are the favorable, high-growth prospects for the global Organic Starch market?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster rate throughout the forecast period, and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster rate, and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market prospects? What are the driving forces, restraints, and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the latest trends in the market?

Q.6. What are the changing customer demands in the Organic Starch market?

Q.7. What are the growth prospects in this market, and which competitors are showing promising development?

Q.8. Continued…



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rapidly changing consumer lifestyle

3.2. Rising awareness about healthy diets

3.3. Increasing use for convenience foods

3.4. Booming textile industry



Chapter 4. Organic Starch Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Organic Starch Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Organic Starch Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Organic Starch Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Wide usage in bakery items and packaged foods

4.4.1.2. Increasing number of bakery and retail food outlets

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

4.4.2.2. Degrading crop quality due to erratic rainfall patterns

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Organic Starch Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Organic Starch PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Organic Starch Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..