There are evolving consumer trends and rising awareness pertaining to niche product categories, such as organic and natural within the food & beverages sector. Over the past decade, organic and natural food products have gained considerable popularity across the world, particularly among millennials. The natural food & beverage movement across the world is primarily driven by the dwindling interest in chemical-based agricultural techniques. In the current scenario, organic wine is a growing trend in the beverages industry, particularly in wine-drinking countries such as Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Argentina, etc. Apart from being driven by sustainable vineyard practices, other factors that are expected to positively influence the growth of the organic wine market include minimalistic and manipulative approaches in wine making techniques.



In addition, as organic wines are free from additives such as sulfur, yeast nutrients, and fining, and produced by using indigenous yeasts, the demand is witnessing considerable growth. The consumer demand for vegan-friendly, preservative-free, biodynamic, carbon-neutral, and certified organic wines have set the ball rolling for the growth of the organic wine market during the forecast period. The organic wine market is currently a niche market that is likely to transition into a mainstream market over the upcoming years. Another factor that is projected to play a key role in the development of the organic wine market is the impressive rise in the number of health-conscious consumers who are largely inclined toward purchasing organic food & beverage products.



At the back of these factors, along with an array of potential benefits associated with organic products, the global organic wine market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2030.



Organic Wine Sales in Europe on Rise:



The European region, which has, for decades, remained a hotspot for wine enthusiasts, owing to the vibrant wine culture across Spain, Italy, and even in the Nordic countries, is expected to provide abundant opportunities for manufacturers operating in the current organic wine market landscape. Organic wine, also known as ecological wine, is free from synthetic fertilizers, weed killers, and pesticides. The 'free-from' trend has gained considerable momentum across the European region, as consumers continue to demand transparency from the food & beverage makers pertaining to ingredients, production or manufacturing processes, nutritional content, etc.



The production of organic wines in the European region is regulated by the European Union Commission Regulation 203/2012, wherein guidelines are provided regarding the oenological processes and other practices that are permitted during the production of organic wine. Several players involved in the organic wine market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to assess the composition of the ground and evaluate nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous content in the ground. The evaluation of different samples of soil is essential to develop an optimal vegetal cover in which, autochthonous wild species are also included for efficient growth of the vine. Several other strategies are being studied to enhance the fertility of the soil without spraying insecticides. In addition, several other companies are investing resources to develop an ideal ecosystem that will enable the growth of vines without any chemical intervention. In the past few years, European winemakers are increasingly focusing on the production of wine using the autochtone yeast. In addition, a number of projects has been launched to make vineyard production more sustainable to minimize the ecological footprint.



Demand for Organic and Biodynamic Wine across Restaurants and Retail Sector to Propel Market Growth

As consumers continue to sway toward organic products, the prospects of the organic wine market continue to look bright during the forecast period. The demand for organic wine from retail and restaurant sectors around the world has witnessed consistent growth due to which, the organic wine market is expected to flourish during the assessment period. As per current trends, the consumption of organic wine is increasing at a rapid pace, particularly in Germany and France. The switch to organic wines is largely influenced by the adoption of sustainable winemaking techniques and the trend is expected to continue over the course of the forecast period. In addition, a significant rise in the number of wine shows and expos is another factor that is likely to play a key role in increasing the sales of organic wine in the forthcoming decade.



The growing emphasis on biodynamic agricultural practices is likely to provide a boost to the expansion of the global organic wine market, as academics, retailers, government agencies, winemakers, and farmers are increasingly focusing on enhancing soil health and minimizing the overall carbon footprint.



