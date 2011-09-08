Website Features High-Quality, Organic Hair Products

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2011 -- With all of the exposure to chemicals and other toxic agents that is so common in the world today, many people are looking for ways to “go organic” as much as possible.



From food to personal beauty products, shoppers are striving to reduce or eliminate the number of potentially harmful substances that are eaten or put on their bodies.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of high-quality and organic hair care products that help keep hair looking gorgeous without the use of harsh chemicals.



Niche Premium Hair Care specializes in outstanding quality products that are sulfate free, EDTA free, and paraben free.



“We sell to better salons, as well as online,” said company spokesperson Michael Yates. “Niche is a premium source for the best hair care products.”



Using the website is easy; the only difficult part might be choosing which hair products to try first. Customers who visit the home page can watch videos about the various products, and by clicking on the different categories of hair care choices can learn more about what each one is formulated to do.



For example, selecting the “Shampoos” tab will take customers to a page that includes descriptions, size and pricing information on the sulfate free shampoo choices, as well as helpful articles that help shoppers determine which shampoo is best for their particular hair type or problem.



Clicking on “fine/limp hair” will take customers to a description of the Strengthening shampoo and information as to why its ingredients can be helpful for people with this issue.



“Wheat proteins provide the basic building blocks of this category, designed to add noticeable thickness and strength to the hair,” the website explained about the Strengthening shampoo, adding that it is a great choice for hair that doesn’t want to hold a style due to limpness, fine thin hair in need of body, or men with thinning hair.



There is also a section filled with customer testimonials and a blog filled with interesting articles about topics like why sulfate free shampoos are best, fashion trends, and how to detox a makeup kit.



For customers who are having a hard time selecting which products to buy, Niche Premium Hair Care also features popular Sample Kits filled with either trial sized versions of the complete line of organic hair care products, or the company’s best sellers.



For more information on Niche Premium Hair Care, please visit http://nichelabel.com/category