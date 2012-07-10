Organisations Rely on Fox Electric Utility Vehicles to Adapt Electric Trucks to Suit Their Needs

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- An increasing number of authorities and companies are realising the benefits that can be gained by using electric trucks. Not only do they help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they are economical and quiet and can easily be adapted to suit a wide variety of uses.



The British government is keen to promote the use of electric vehicles in order to meet its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Electric trucks are propelled by on-board batteries, which are charged from the mains electricity supply, making them cheap to run and also dramatically reducing the amount of CO2 emissions.



Several organisations have been showing an interest in electric trucks recently and many of them have turned to the Fox Electric Utility Vehicles website for further information.



http://www.ElectricUtilityVehicles.co.uk is an easy to use website. A menu bar on the home page breaks the site content down into categories of Vehicles, Bespoke, Sectors, Test Drive, Hire A Vehicle, News and Contact Us. The home page also has a handy search bar and a facility to book a Free Test Drive Now. Test drives can be conducted at the company’s Market Harborough depot or if a customer would prefer to test drive the vehicle under normal working conditions, Fox will deliver it to the requested site.



The Vehicles section of the site provides detailed information about the company’s wide range of electric utility vehicles.



Visitors looking for an electric truck will be interested to read about all the adaptations that can be made to the standard model. “A welded plastic box body can be fitted with roller shutter doors at the rear and side or barn type doors if preferred. Caged sides can be fitted to a standard pick up body or tipping body and a Fox Electric Truck with gritter attachment is the ideal sized vehicle to reach areas of high footfall that need to be protected from freezing” commented a spokesperson. More information about adapting vehicles can be found in the Bespoke section of the site.



Electric ATV trucks are also growing in popularity. The Fox range of Electric All-Terrain Vehicles are equally at home on the road as they are on gravel tracks, grass and pathways.



As well as high quality imagery and testimonials from satisfied customers, the site also contains all the latest news about electric utility vehicles.



Fox Electric Utility Vehicles is a Leicestershire based company that supplies electric vehicles to local councils, education, estates and the industrial and leisure sectors.



