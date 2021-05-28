Organizational Change at the Avanti Company

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- The Avanti Company would like to congratulate him on his years of hard work. In retirement, John has plans to continue writing, traveling with his wife Nancy and spending time with his grandchildren. Avanti is pleased that John is able to retire after such a successful and impactful career and would like to thank him for the efforts made in his time with the company. Please join us in congratulating him on his retirement. John's retirement will be effective as of June 18, 2021.



Luis Hernandez will be the new Vice President of Sales, effective as of June 21, 2021, filling John Corey's role upon his retirement. Luis has been the South Florida Territory Manager for The Avanti company since November of 2020 and has worked in the utility industry for over 22 years with companies such as Elster/Amco and Itron Inc.



Luis holds two degrees - a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering as well as a Masters of Science in mechanical engineering with a focus on fluid dynamics. His background, time with the Avanti Company, and incredible skills make him an exceptional choice to become the next Vice President of Sales. Please join us as we celebrate Luis and his new position.



About The Avanti Company

The Avanti Company was founded in 1977 and provides a wide range of industrial meters, including flow metering and collection system meters. For more information about The Avanti Company and our services, please visit us online.