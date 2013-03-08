Chertsey, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Organize a Fabulous Party with Exclusive Party Supplies by Ginger Ray



Add every bit of glitter to an occasion with exclusive party supplies from Ginger Ray, a leading designer and supplier of party decoration accessories in the UK. The party accessories are solely designed to enhance the theme of a party whether it is a wedding or a birthday.



The categories in decoration accessories range include table decorations, room decorations, cake accessories, guest books, post boxes, table glam, bunting, disposable cameras, paper tableware, games and candy buffet, etc. amongst others.



The party supplies are designed keeping the theme of various occasions in mind. Like, for first birthday party’s decoration, accessories aimed at first birthday party supplies include cupcake cases and toppers, paper products like cups, napkins, plates etc., party invitations, cake bunting topper, etc. amongst others.



For other occasion decorations like wedding table decoration, wedding supplies from the company include white table pearls, guest book, vintage disposable camera, just married bunting, bird place card for glass, wedding post box birdcage, etc. amongst others.



The decoration accessory has also been categorized with ranges of vintage lace, flutter by, love struck and rock-a-bye baby party for various occasion decorations like baby shower, anniversary party, grown up’s party and Christmas party decorations. Ginger Ray offers the best and most creative themes for every kind of occasion.



Their beautiful Rock-a-bye Baby Range is fun yet traditional. They offer a wide range of birthday party supplies especially made for kid’s parties. Ginger Ray, where design and quality are delivered in one package, is an exclusive designer of special- occasion party supplies, including wedding celebrations.



About Ginger Ray

Ginger Ray’s creativity and values have been developed as a result of more than 10 years of experience in the industry. Their aim is be innovative and original and to bring fun, quirky on trend designs to the market. Ginger Ray is a small, vibrant team bursting with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Design and quality come as a package with them. Parties are great fun and a great excuse to decorate and do up party create a themed party venue.



For more information, visit http://www.gingerray.co.uk/ or call 0845 6802975