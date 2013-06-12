Organizing Weddings and Meetings Just Got Easy with Summit Pointe

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- If you have been searching for the perfect location to organize a meeting or a wedding, Summit Pointe has the right solution to offer. Summit Pointe is a conference and events center based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This company offers the perfect location that suits your business and personal meetings. Wedding venues are available at reasonable rates at this center.



If you want to host weddings, wedding dinners, bridal showers, engagement parties, and wedding receptions, the Summit Pointe Conference & Events Center offers the ideal setting that fulfills all your requirements. The warm colors of this center’s ballrooms are just the right complement to almost all wedding themes. In addition, the experienced staff at the center are attentive even to the last detail and they ensure that no aspect is overlooked or missed on these special occasions. The owners state, “We understand that this is one of the most important days of your life and it is our goal to make this a magical experience for you.”



The Summit Pointe Center is a suitable location for conducting a conference. Meetings can be organized at the conference halls owned by this center. A striking feature that makes this center stand apart from the rest is the level of professionalism and knowledge of the Summit Pointe team that is well trained in the planning and coordination of all such events. Regardless of the event, whether it is a training seminar or a conference, the efficient and capable team at the center will assist the organizers for the smooth conduct of events. The company says, “It is our goal to ensure that your meeting is effective, efficient and affordable as well as an accolade to you.”



Another highlight of the events center is that it is a supporter of green initiatives. This ensures that electric power is supplied and consumed in an effective manner leading to low bill amounts. Most of the materials used at the center are recycled and are biodegradable. Paperless billing and double sided printing generate a less costly process. The Two Palmetto Certification conferred on this center by the South Carolina Green Hospitality Alliance is a further testament to the commitment of the center towards eco-friendly operations.



Besides, the preparedness of the team is ensured by checking and making available in advance the floor diagram, wedding/planner checklist & guide, A/V equipment, wedding menus and vendors, and meeting plans, which helps the organizers face any emergency effectively. For more details about wedding venues and organizing conference meetings, see the Information brochure at the websites http://www.summit-pointe.com/weddings/ and http://www.summit-pointe.com/meetings/.



About Summit Pointe

Summit Pointe is a conference and events center based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This center offers wedding venues and conference halls at reasonable rates and practices green initiatives as part of its responsible attitude towards protecting the environment.



Media Contact

Summit Pointe Conference & Event Center

805 Spartan Boulevard

Contact Person: Meghan Wright, Director of Events & Sales

Phone Number: 1-864-699-7872/1-877-477-0477

Fax Number: 1-864-699-7867

URL: http://www.summit-pointe.com/weddings/

URL: http://www.summit-pointe.com/meetings/