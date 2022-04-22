Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: ORGO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ORGO stocks, concerns whether certain Organogenesis Holdings Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products, that the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



