Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global organs-on-chips market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organs-on-chips for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organs-on-chips over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure.



Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organs-on-chips provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others. The key players profiled in the report are MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd., and others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global organs-on-chips market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver-on-Chip

Multiple Organs-on-Chips

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Discovery

Physiological Model Development

Toxicology Research



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Research Institutes

Personal Care Industry

Others



Regional Analysis:



According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.



In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Organs-on-Chips Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Organs-on-Chips market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Organs-on-Chips market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Organs-on-Chips Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Organs-on-Chips Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Organs-on-Chips market.



