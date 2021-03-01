Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size to Reach USD 42.89 Billion in 2027; CAGR of 14.1% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market is projected to reach USD 42.89 billion in 2027. The rising commodity penetration in residential and company construction is anticipated to gain industry development as a result of superior aesthetics. Due to the cyclical nature of residential construction, the industry has seen extreme fluctuations in supply and demand. Stock prices are highly influenced by the manufacturers in the OSB industry because the raw materials account for a significant proportion of the overall manufacturing cost of directed panels.



Key players in the market include Norbond Inc., Kronospan Ltd, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Georgia-Pacific, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Sonae Arauco, Arbec Forest Products Inc., Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd., and Swiss Krono Group, among others.



Green building materials are expected to have a positive impact on product demand with an increased preference in the construction industry because of its low emission rates. The oriented strand board is exempt from formaldehyde regulation. Furthermore, less wood waste would be one of the main driving factors for the sector over the projected timeframe in OSB manufacturing.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Oriented Strand Board Market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Construction

Furniture

Packaging

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



The construction industry is projected to continue rising at a substantial pace over the forecast period due to low mortgage rates and an increasing population and per capita revenue. The company is commonly seen as a smart solution to conventional wood and separation because of the effective use of raw materials assures the availability of wood goods.



Raw material price fluctuations may limit market growth. Remarkable volatility in wood prices is expected to impede growth due to the weather conditions. Furthermore, the extensive price volatility of the adhesive and resin products used for the product is also expected to curb growth due to fluctuations in the price of crude oil. Amidst this problem, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the problems, and there is a lack of skilled labor. This is hindering the market's growth to a certain extent.



The COVID-19 impact:



The pandemic of COVID-19 would possibly affect, to some degree, the sector's growth. Key players in the industry are skeptical about the future of the market and try to redesign their sustainability strategies in this challenge. The pandemic had a severe impact on the construction sector, and most of the major manufacturers were forced to stop both production and other operations. Lack of resources in many parts of the world is triggered by frequent lockdowns. The international commercial, export, and imports were affected by the COVID-19, which led to a significant reduction in demand for the industry. The largest enterprises are operating on the market attempt to clear their stocks and focus on keeping their cash balances. The real discretionary income of consumers will possibly decline, and manufacturers are seeking to find creative ways to satisfy consumer demands at considerably reduced prices.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Owing to extensive product use in roofing, floor sheathing, and other construction applications led the globally-oriented strand board market.



Terahertz technology is expected to aid in the manufacture of advanced-grade products in terms of moisture and wood density calculation.



Increased imports and exports worldwide are expected to create massive packaging demand.



North America was the biggest regional market, and its dominance over the projected years is expected to continue because of increased residential construction.



In July 2019, Swiss Krono agreed to create the largest woodworking plant to manufacture a focused board in Sharya. The plant will be manufacturing more than 600K cubic meters of OSB and particle panels annually from 2021 to 2022.



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



