Original 'Freedom Writer', Darrius Garrett, Releases Compelling New Book of Experiences

‘Diary of a Freedom Writer: The Experience’ tells the bold and gripping story of Garrett’s struggles and challenges during his years growing up in Long Beach, California. It’s a story that will shock many while inspiring change in those who can relate to the author’s experiences.



Synopsis:



Survivor... a word continuously thought of when reading this memoir. Upon the release of The Freedom Writers Diary and film adaptation starring Hilary Swank in 2007, New York Times bestselling author Darrius Garrett realized that both book and movie tell the Freedom Writer Story as a whole, but not on a personal level. During speaking engagements, the same questions always surface: 'Did Ms. Gruwell change you? How did you make it out of the gang life? What stopped you from killing yourself?' Darrius's answers are inside.



Diary of a Freedom Writer takes you on a journey beyond the classrooms to the treacherous streets of Long Beach, California. An innocent little boy born in poverty and raised in a violent environment, Darrius became a product of the streets, written off by the school and judicial systems alike, growing up in an environment full of gangs and drugs. He spent his life searching for a father figure until he became a Freedom Writer, motivational speaker, bestselling author, and finally a father himself. His story is that of a man realizing his experiences are what made him the man he has been seeking to be all his life. Upon beating the odds, Diary of a Freedom Writer serves as proof that Darrius's story of struggle, life, change, and hope will uplift, educate, encourage, and inspire.



About the Author: Darrius Garrett

Darrius Garrett, Co-Bestselling Author/Actor/Poet/Motivational Speaker/Freedom Writer amongst other entertainment business ventures, has been writing for some time now. Darrius's major credits are his contributions as co-author of the #1 New York Times Bestselling book entitled “Freedom Writers Diary (1999),” and "Freedom Writers Diary 10th Anniversary Edition (2009)", which was also made into a motion picture entitled “Freedom Writer (2007)” . To add to his literary credits Darrius has also written two plays and became the resident playwrite for the El Camino College-Compton Theatre program working with Dr. Pieter Van Niel. Darrius has a poetry book published as well as he writes scripts for movies & Television.