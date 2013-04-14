Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2013 -- Original Mutiara offers original pearl jewelries to every interested individual all over the world. Because of their official website, everyone can now purchase their high quality products not only in Indonesia where they are located. All of the products of this company are high quality and well-made. The makers and other employees who are working on this company are all professionals as they make sure that their products can last for a long period of time.



New range of original pearl jewelries (perhiasan mutiara lombok) are more effectively purchased in Original Mutiara.



Because of the fact that this company is actually located Lombok Island, Indonesia, the pearl products they offer originates on the particular island. In their official website, everyone can look for their desired pearl product easily because of the categories that make the pearl seeking procedure quicker. Some of the pearl jewelries made by this company are the earrings, necklaces, rings and even beads.



Compared to other companies that also offer pearl jewelries, Original Mutiara is more recommended by professionals and even other experienced individuals out there. The company makes sure that their products are high quality and can last for a long period of time. Aside from these great features, everyone can also be sure that they will only spend a small amount of money in purchasing products in this company. Even if they are the ones who are offering high quality products, the price of their products are lower than the price of the products of other companies.



In Indonesia, Original Mutiara is an extremely popular pearl company. And as time pass by and due to modernization, this company is now offering their products internationally. People all over the world who are interested on the products of this company can make use of their official website in purchasing. The procedure of purchasing pearl products on this company is easy as their official website is made with easy to understand and manage features.



Today, Original Mutiara is the most used pearl company in Indonesia. Most of the pearl owners in this country use this company in purchasing. Everyone can be sure that they will not waste money, time and effort in using this company for pearl products.



For more information and to buy pearl products in Original Mutiara, visit them at http://www.originalmutiara.com/



Contact: Arief Rahman Hakim, S.St.Pi

Company: Original Mutiara

Address: Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Phone: 087 877 426 140

Email: arief_qulturez@yahoo.co.id

Website: http://www.originalmutiara.com/