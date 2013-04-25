Original Raspberry Ketone Review - Real Users Share Their Success Stories

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Raspberry Ketone is a fat reduction and body slimming capsule that promoted metabolism. It reduces fat in the body through a natural process and does not involve and process that harms the body. It is completely free of any side effects. Raspberry Ketone is a special kind of product made with only natural ingredients and is free of any synthetic chemicals or drugs. It contains raspberry ketone, African mango extract, Acai fruit, green tea extract and revesatrol.



Original Rasbperry Ketone Review



Ketones found in raspberry is the primary ingredient of this product, they enhance the fat burning process in the body by producing adiponectin. Adiponectin is a hormone responsible for the rate of metabolism, the more the adiponcetin the faster the metabolism. During the process of metabolism the fat in the body is broken down into simpler compounds and then decomposed for energy. It also utilizes the energy produced during metabolism, which results in an unstoppable cycle of fat burning as the body requires more and more energy.



Click Here to Visit Raspberry Ketone Official Website



African Mango Extract has the name suggest is harvested in Africa. It is famous for its appetite suppression effect. It eases craving for food and untimely eating, which results in a lesser supply of carbohydrates and other nutrients to the body, making fat the primary source of energy for the body, hence, the quicker the decomposition of fat. Acai Fruit is a very powerful natural ingredient and contains anti-oxidants called anthocyanins and flavonoids, which are known for protecting cells and keeping them healthy. Green Tea Extract, acts as a catalyst for the process of thermogenesis and increases the rate of metabolism of fat, while keeping blood pressure and pulse rate within limits. It relaxes the body and at the same time enhances the process of fat burn. Revesatrol is a mystery herb known for its anti-aging properties. It lowers the sugar level in blood and cleans the blood like a filter, elongating one’s life.



Ketones work 24 hours in your body to slice fat. One capsule in the morning after breakfast is enough to keep the metabolism process at a healthy rate throughout the day, the second pill at night after dinner keeps the metabolism process active overnight while sleeping.



Raspberry Ketone is the most effective fat burning product to date. It comes with a 100% money back guarantee and is suitable for people of all ages and both genders.



About OriginalRaspberryKetone

The website hosts the sale campaign of fat burning and body slimming capsule Raspberry Ketone. It provides money back guarantee and a 100 % satisfaction guarantee. Orders can be placed round the clock at any given time.



Click Here to Visit Original Raspberry Ketone Website