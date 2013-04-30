Original Style Artworks with Decorative Ceramic Tiles

Swindon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Wootton Bassett Tile & Stone is among the top companies known for the best quality products and pioneering designs. The broad selections include handcrafted, and hand painted porcelain and decorative ceramic tiles , mosaics, glass, as well as Victorian designed tiles for the floors and walls. This time, the company announces the launch of its Original Style Artworks line of decorative tiles.



A wide range of tile products motivated through two thousand years of historical art. Using a wide-ranging distinctive decorative tiles including twenty-four colours in six-inch field tiles, coordinating trims, half tiles, skirting, and mouldings or a huge assortment of Victorian designed tile collections, single tiles, and coordinating assortment of border tiles. There are different ranges available.



Complement Victorian style interiors with gorgeous Artworks Tiles. These tiles have been derived from the structural design and artistic quality of some of the most renowned eras of the last two thousand years. Significant images all through history are assembled as masterpieces. Iconic images very precisely reproduced in ceramic making use of untainted gold, silver, and platinum very similar to the original artworks.



Personalize your home with Designer Classic tiles. These tiles have fine color tones as well as the newest catwalk colours in four color schemes. Users can generate their personal design classics in the newest colour palettes and textures. They can be used either in commercial places or residential structures.



Add a splash of color with the Colourworks and Serenity selections both depict colour. The first collection is a modern range of six-inch field tiles, half tiles, and mouldings that may be obtained in various colours of satin and gloss. The latter refers to 100 millimeter gloss tile and moulding variety. They totally complement the size as well as colour tones of 100 millimeter tiles in glass.



Take a taste of nature from the outside to the inside with the Earthworks Collections. These tiles consist of natural stone like marble, limestone, slate that come from lots of places worldwide. They come in mosaic and multi-format designs. The collections include borders and the requirements for the lower portions of walls too.



Original Style Artworks give homeowners the chance to have Greek and Roman inspired interiors that are classy and elegant. The different styles in this collection can be viewed online through the Wootton Bassett Tile & Stone’s online gallery http://wbtileandstone.co.uk/tiles/original-style/original-style-artworks/



