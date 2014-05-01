Original Watermen Donates 200 Custom Tees

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Original Watermen, a company dedicated to providing quality equipment and clothing to the watermen of the world, is proud to donate 200 custom tee shirts to the United States Lifeguard Association for their 50th anniversary.



Original Watermen has a saying: "Earn your salt." This saying translates into a statement on everything about the company, from its humble beginnings to its current dedication to providing quality clothing for surfers and water sports enthusiasts of all types. As part of its outreach to support all types of water athletes, Original Watermen is donating 200 custom tees to the United States Lifeguard Association, located at usla.org , in honor of their 50th anniversary celebration.



From April 24 to April 26, 2014, the USLA will hold their 50th Anniversary Educational Conference and Celebration Gala at Shorebreak Hotel, 500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648. Huntington Beach is often consider the birthplace of modern surfing culture, so it appropriate for this esteemed group to meet here. Original Watermen, located on the web at www.originalwatermen.com , is proud to support this important organization that has meant so much in the safe development of water sports of all types.



Original Watermen has been selling quality board shorts at originalwatermen.com and rashguards at originalwatermen.com for more than 20 years. Today, Original Watermen is proud to be an integral part of California's surfing and lifeguard community and to support the lifeguards that risk their own safety every day to keep inexperienced swimmers and non-surfers from harm.



About Original Watermen

Original Watermen began selling quality clothing from the back of a VW bus in 1978 by a California college student, surfer and lifeguard, Ken Miller. The first customers of Original Watermen were the local surfers and lifeguards in the Carlsbad area. Soon, Original Watermen branched out to serve the California State Parks system. Today, the company provides the best quality, fit, and performance in every garment.



For More Information:

Leif Madron

Original Watermen

1198 Joshua Way

Vista, California 92081

760-599-0990

leif@originalwatermen

https://www.facebook.com/originalwatermen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUeoU1pXc9Y

http://www.originalwatermen.com