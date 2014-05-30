Original Watermen Reaches 2,000 Lifeguard Agencies

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Original Watermen is proud to announce that it now serves over 2,000 lifeguard agencies throughout the United States with quality clothing and outfits for every need.



"Earn Your Salt" is a saying that embodies the spirit of Original Watermen. From humble beginnings, this company has grown over 30 percent year over year and is now celebrating a huge milestone: serving more than 2,000 lifeguard agencies nationwide with quality clothing that can meet every requirement from warm climates to cooler waters.



Original Watermen, located on the web at www.originalwatermen.com, started as a mobile sales station for quality board shorts as seen at www.originalwatermen.com/watermen/boardshorts/boardshort-liner.html and rashguards as seen at www.originalwatermen.com/lifeguard/lifeguard-mens/rashguards.html



For more than 20 years, Original Waterman has been an integral part of the surfing and lifeguard communities and offers the best possible quality in water-appropriate gear.



Original Watermen focuses on selling to more than 2,000 life guard agencies including Miami Beach, Florida; Los Angeles County Lifeguards; California State Parks; Malibu Beach Lifeguards; Hempstead, New York, Beach Patrol; Daytona Beach, Florida, Beach Patrol; Long Beach California and Long Beach, New Jersey. However, Original Watermen also provides the latest in surf fashions to the general public.



With a full line of surf and swim gear as well as legendary lifeguard outfits, Original Waterman can supply clothing for every water temperature and beach condition from the cold waters of the Northeast and Great Lakes to the warm waters of Florida.



About Original Watermen

From the back of a VW bus in 1978 a California college student, surfer and lifeguard, Ken Miller, began selling surf gear. Today, Original Waterman provides quality and fit in every garment it sells to lifeguards and those interested in all water-based sports.



For More Information:

Leif Madron

Original Watermen

1198 Joshua Way

Vista, California 92081

760-599-0990

leif@originalwatermen

https://www.facebook.com/originalwatermen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUeoU1pXc9Y

http://www.originalwatermen.com/