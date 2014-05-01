Originating from Romania and Educated in New York, Filmmaker Hypno's Fashion Short Chosen as Official Selection for La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- After graduating from New York Film Academy in 2006, Hypno went on to direct over 50 music videos and 150 commercials. Focusing on emotional connection and raw humour, Hypno has made an impact directing innovative and award-winning projects for brands such as Samsung, Geocell, GPI, Pepsi, Oriflame, WWF, and Anim’est.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that the Romanian artist’s film, “109 Physical Education”, has been chosen as an elite Official Selection. Starring model Iulia Cirstea, the piece delivers a wide range of feelings from hate to happiness to frustration as the character balances between the realms of depression and ecstasy.



Quick Festival Fact List:

Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238