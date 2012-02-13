Orioles Tickets on Sale Now for All 2012 Regular Season and Playoff Games

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Just in time for the start of the 2012 Major League Baseball season, Orioles Tickets announced today that tickets are now on sale for all 81 home games. By purchasing Baltimore Orioles tickets today, fans can guarantee they will have great seats at Camden Yards for matchups against American League East division rivals New York, Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay.



By purchasing Orioles tickets, fans of the ballclub will also be able to enjoy interleague contests this season against the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies – the defending National League East champions and World Series favorites. With the leadership of second-year manager Buck Showalter, it’s shaping up to be an exciting year for the up-and-coming Orioles.



“Since Buck Showalter took over the club in the summer of 2010, the Baltimore Orioles have grown by leaps and bounds,” said a company spokesman for Orioles Tickets. “With the return of 2011 all-star catcher Matt Wieters and the slugging power of designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero, Orioles fans will have many reasons to stand up and cheer this year. The cozy confines of Camden Yards makes coming out to the stadium a fun event for friends and families.”



Fans of the ballclub will find great prices on all Orioles tickets for sale throughout the 2012 campaign. They will even be able to buy playoff tickets should the team make the postseason in October. From exclusive seats located directly behind home plate to affordable tickets nestled in the upper-deck, Baltimore fans throughout the stadium will have a spectacular view of the action no matter where they sit.



Orioles tickets are available today for the team’s home opener on April 6, 2012 versus the Minnesota Twins. The following series between April 9-11 features three home dates with the New York Yankees. The team brings to town perennial all-stars and future hall of fame players Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Alex Rodriquez. The three-game series will be a challenging early season test for the young Orioles and will provide Baltimore fans with a great reason to come out to the ballpark.



